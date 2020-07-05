The Curry Queen's signature yoghurt and cream lamb curry
Actress, model, jazz singer and self-taught celebrity chef Lucia Mthiyane has just released her first cookbook, Kitchen Queen.
She tells us more and shares the recipe for her signature yoghurt and cream lamb curry:..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.