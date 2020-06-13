Livingstone patients forced to pitch in with cleaning

Patients being turned away at the casualty unit, rubbish piling up in the passages and staff on a go-slow.

This was the situation at Livingstone Hospital on Friday as a tensions lasting several weeks between unions and hospital management over the non-payment of overtime to non-clinical staff began to boil over.

A nurse who works at the hospital, and who asked not to be named, said nursing staff had now resorted to cleaning, washing dishes and serving up for patients on their own.

“Our general assistants are refusing to work.

“They come to work every morning, clock in and don’t do their work.

“We have no clean linen, patients are sleeping on bare mattresses, and we’ve even had to sweep, clean and dish up food for patients ourselves.

“As a result, the patients are also chipping in and are assisting in cleaning the ward themselves.

“Now tell me, how are patients meant to heal and get better when the conditions don’t encourage healing?” the nurse asked.

She added that on Thursday afternoon, kitchen staff had prepared food but had not dished up or alerted the nurses when they had finished cooking.

“Our patients eat at about 4pm but on Thursday they ate at about 5.30pm because we weren’t told when cooks had finished preparing food.

“We were running around the hospital looking for them so we could get the keys to the kitchen and be able to dish up for our patients,” the nurse said.