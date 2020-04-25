Graduates determined to celebrate

Swana, who is the first member of her family to graduate, said: “That pride and joy is gone, also the satisfaction that I’ve made my parents proud is gone.

“Everything was planned, my parents invited everyone. That was supposed to be the best day of my life.

“I understand the situation, but it’s not a great feeling.

“Yes, we are graduates but it would have been nicer if we had the ceremony — your name is called, even if it was a minute in the spotlight, it would have been great,” she said.

Lerato Lefoka, 22, from Polokwane in Limpopo, who studied for a National Diploma in Civil Engineering at NMU, was meant to graduate on April 18.

“I was so excited. Every day I imagined myself being called to get my certificate, and on top of that I was going to graduate cum laude.”

Lefoka said she had booked accommodation for her parents in Port Elizabeth for the weekend but had to cancel it because of the postponement.

“It’s disappointing but it’s life. I’m trying to console myself.

“We were told it would be communicated when we can collect our certificates.”

Lefoka, who is now studying B-tech Urban Engineering, said she hoped one day to celebrate a graduation ceremony for that, should the 2020 graduation ceremonies not take place.

“I will still celebrate it. I can’t let this moment pass me.

“When I get the certificate I will wear my gown and take photos and celebrate,” she said.

University of KwaZulu-Natal student Lwazi Collin Dlamini, 26, who has completed a bachelor's degree in civil engineering, said he had been due to graduate on April 22.

“I had always dreamt of this day to come, not only for the ceremony, but as a reminder that for a black child everything is possible with perseverance and determination.

“Being raised by my grandmother, who took care of me and my siblings, has always been my drive to achieve more and change the situation at home.”

He said it was also disappointing for his family and those who had always supported him.

“I believe that time is our common enemy and dreams denied are not dreams delayed, and my qualifications and skills will stay valid,” he said.

Dlamini congratulated all the graduates of 2020.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate each of you for the hard work, dedication, sleepless nights, through financial strains and depression that comes with institutions of higher education.

“We managed to conquer and all that sweat will bear fruits for the generations to come and we shall inspire others to dream big,” he said.

NMU spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said the graduation ceremonies had been postponed until further notice as the institution recognised it was an important milestone for graduates.

“It is obviously still premature to indicate when the graduation ceremonies will take place but a lot of thought is going into when and how graduation can proceed,” she said.

“We have been and continue to be guided by national directives in all our decision-making, and align our plans to national guidelines.”

Rhodes University and Walter Sisulu University confirmed that their postponed graduation ceremonies would also be held once it was safe to do so.