Roofus the baby turtle rescued from roof

Just how does a turtle end up on a roof?

Marius Scholtz, who rescued a little hatchling turtle off the roof of a St Francis Bay home on April 2, believes it was picked up by a seagull or another bird — judging by the chunk of flesh missing from its left flipper.

The turtle is now undergoing rehabilitation at Bayworld.

Scholtz, who works at Ozone Marine Communications, found the turtle when installing an antenna on the roof of the St Francis Bay home.

“I had to install an antenna which was required as part of a base radio installation on roof of one of our clients.

“While looking for a path for cabling, I saw what I thought was a little sea turtle toy.

“It was lying there, at about 5pm, in the sun.

“I saw its head move. It barely mustered all its strength to lift its head [and] I realised it was alive.

“One of our client’s employees retrieved it and gave it to me,” Scholtz said.

He noticed the turtle’s left front flipper had a chunk missing from the tip and presumed a seagull or a bird had dropped it onto the roof, he said.

Scholtz hastily scooped seawater from the port harbour, which he said wasn’t the cleanest unfortunately, to try to rehydrate the turtle, which he said looked like dried biltong.

“I left him in the water that was in an ice-cream container and he slowly started showing a little more life.

“His flippers started to move [not] just his head, but he was still lethargic.

“I searched online, where I found Two Oceans Aquarium.

“Their page explained what I should do [and] I contacted them.

“They guided me on how to care for the little one.”

Scholtz said the turtle had been named Roofus.