Southern Kings must kiss Cheetahs hangover goodbye
It has been suggested that the beleaguered Isuzu Southern Kings still have a hangover from their last-minute killer blow defeat against the Toyota Cheetahs in January.
That is the view of Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie, who watched his team claw their way back into the game and snatch a sensational 31-30 win over the Kings...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.