Chippa coach starting to feel the pressure

PREMIUM

Pressure is mounting on Chippa United soccer coach Norman Mapeza before their Absa Premiership bottom of the log clash against AmaZulu at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (6pm).



As a result the 47-year-old dodged the media on Thursday at an open-day media session which was organised by the club...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.