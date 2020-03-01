Continued load-shedding hurting metro’s coffers

Continued load-shedding until the end of June in Nelson Mandela Bay will hit the city’s coffers badly, it reported in its adjustments budget for the 2019-20 financial year.

With this in mind, councillors passed the 2019/20 adjustments budget on Thursday.

The adjusted budget has a surplus of R45,6m, part of which came from the IPTS grant that was moved from the capital budget to the operational budget to cover operational expenses.

On Thursday, councillors approved the capital budget of R1,64bn, which was R183m less that the approved budget for the 2019/20 financial year.

Combined with the operational budget, the city’s total budget for the 2019/20 year amounts to R12,6bn.

According to the adjustments budget report, load-shedding had an impact on the city’s finances.

“It must be noted that at the time of finalising this report, Eskom was continuously implementing load-shedding. If the status quo continues until the end of the financial year, this will definitely have a negative impact on the electricity revenue of the municipality. The electricity revenue is under significant strain,” the report states.

What it means is that the city is buying more electricity from Eskom but getting less money from residents buying power. This is largely due to illegal electricity connections.