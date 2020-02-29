Warriors face stern test against Lions at Wanderers

The Warriors will be looking for a more free-flowing performance as they travel to Johannesburg for their Momentum One-Day Cup cricket clash against the Lions on Saturday.



Coming off a seven-wicket defeat against the Dolphins in Pietermaritzburg last week, the Eastern Caperanchise will be itching to get back to winning ways in Gauteng. ..

