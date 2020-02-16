Imibala Gallery explores ‘Promiseof Rain’

“We’re excited to be able to showcase a national artist alongside an opportunity for respected local artists to show their work in an exhibition with an intriguing diversity of expressions of what the promise of rain means,” Graaff-Reinet Imibala Gallery curator Kim Imrie said.

One of these expressions is a multi-media sequence taken by the people of Graaff-Reinet.

“It showcases the suffering of the drought alongside the gift of rain and adds atmosphere, mood and feeling to an already special exhibition,” she said.

The profits of the Imibala Gallery Graaff-Reinet and its parent gallery in Somerset West support the work of the Imibala Trust.

This NPO, founded in Somerset West by Gaynor Rupert, now also includes schools in Graaff-Reinet.

The flagship programme, Sponsor-a-Child, provides school uniforms for children, enabling them to participate fully in the education process.

Moolman’s formative years were spent in Somerset East on her parent’s farm and later in Graaff-Reinet — her mother Corinne McKiever studied at the teachers’ training college there and taught at Gill Primary – and, she says, “my most evocative memory is the smell of rain, the sense of relief from the unrelenting heat and dryness”.

“I walked along the leiwater furrows every day and I remember being fascinated with the flow and movement of the water.

“Growing up in a small dorpie, surrounded by mountains and by people closely connected to the land, their intense relationship with water and rainfall as a determining factor of life, has been a major influence on my life and my journey in art.

“I felt embraced and loved by people in that environment, and it is a warm feeling that stays with me to this day.

“In those surroundings, I grew to love nature and its influence in my work came very early,” Moolman said.