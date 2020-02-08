Sho Madjozi plans new scholarship for women

Award-winning musician Sho Madjozi is planning to help SA women “take up space” in music production through a scholarship.

Sho shared details of the scholarship for aspiring female producers on Twitter, saying the technical side of music was quite male-dominated and she'd like to see more women in that space.

Sho explained that her desire to see more female producers in the industry resulted in her teaming up with the Bridges Academy which is based in Langa, Cape Town.

“The technical side of music is so male-dominated and I’d like to see more women in that space.

“That’s why I’ve created a scholarship for a female producer to attend the Bridges Academy in Langa.

“The five-month course starts in a few weeks and you can apply here.”