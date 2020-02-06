Activities aplenty at SANParks’ Garden Route camps

There is also an official Snorkelling Trail at the Storms River Mouth Camp where you can sometimes spot larger marine species including sun rays.

We tried the one section off the slipway below the restaurant and it was looking exciting.

But we didn’t have fins and we needed them to stabilise ourselves in the ocean surge, so that’s something we will pack next time.

You can do this trail yourself or with the excellent Untouched Adventures who are based in the rest camp, and who also offer kayak and lilo excursions across the ocean and into the canyon at the mouth of Storms River.

If you’re feeling a case of saline oversaturation there are also different walking trails in and around the SANParks camp.

While the Waterfall Trail hugs the coast it passes through sections of indigenous forest and the other three all transect the forest where you can see birds such as the Knysna turaco and maybe even ground woodpecker as well as animals like the blue duiker.

There’s also the Big Tree, the 1,000-year old Outeniqua yellowwood just off the N2 between Storms River Village and Storms River Bridge.

The towering tree, 40m high and 9m in diameter, has long been a landmark and now SANParks has upgraded the site with a smart new coffee shop and curio boutique.

New information boards including a comprehensive timeline are being formulated and should be installed by the end of 2020.

At Ebb & Flow there are also heaps of options of what to do including more paddling on the Touw River (collect your canoes at the Tarentaal Day Visitor Centre 300m upriver from reception), and several forest and dune hiking trails.

You can swim in the glorious crystalline but tannin brown Touw or cycle around the tranquil rest camp or along Waterside Drive to the village and back.

You can also go fishing, abseiling or paragliding.