Nadal 1, Federer 0 in Cape Town game of Simple Simon

Security was at levels first seen for Soccer World Cup matches at Cape Town Stadium in 2010. A lengthy list of banned items and activities posted on the Match in Africa Twitter account included “braais and open fires”.

Spectators were warned: “These items may be confiscated by security and will not be returned.

“Due to the high-profile nature of this event, all persons entering the stadium will be subject to a pat-down search as well as a hand-held magnetometer search for any of the prohibited items.”