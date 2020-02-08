Chilli Boys' Maziya is hungry for goals

PREMIUM

Chippa United midfielder Silas Maziya is working towards getting his groove back and increasing his goal-scoring tally before the Absa Premiership soccer season reaches its close.



The 23-year-old player, who hails from Dennilton in Limpopo, is not satisfied with having scored only one goal for the Chilli Boys so far...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.