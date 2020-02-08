Bay soccer academy talent off to England for Manchester cup
Promising Salt Lake soccer player Tawfeeq Baboo is preparing for a journey that will see a lifelong dream of playing overseas become a reality.
Baboo, 18, will be one of a group of young soccer players who will travel to England to participate in the Manchester Cup in April. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.