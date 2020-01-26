Nelson Mandela Bay’s Kyle Buckingham gunning for top spot
Port Elizabeth professional triathlete Kyle Buckingham will be expecting a tough race when he lines up for the 2020 Ironman 70.3 South Africa in East London on Sunday.
Backed by Bay automation company Jendamark for the 2020 season, Buckingham will be one in a field of 18 professionals, which includes nine South Africans, tackling the famously challenging Buffalo City course as he looks to get his triathlon year off on the right foot. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.