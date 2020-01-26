Nelson Mandela Bay’s Kyle Buckingham gunning for top spot

Port Elizabeth professional triathlete Kyle Buckingham will be expecting a tough race when he lines up for the 2020 Ironman 70.3 South Africa in East London on Sunday.



Backed by Bay automation company Jendamark for the 2020 season, Buckingham will be one in a field of 18 professionals, which includes nine South Africans, tackling the famously challenging Buffalo City course as he looks to get his triathlon year off on the right foot. ..

