Your Weekend

Spectrum Alert granted interim interdict against unions

PREMIUM
By Michael Kimberley and Nomazima Nkosi - 18 January 2020

The Port Elizabeth labour court has granted Spectrum Alert an interim interdict barring the two unions representing its employees from striking.

The court issued the interim interdict yesterday, giving Satawu and Uasa until next Friday to respond to the interim interdict before it will be made final...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
Mixed emotions on first day for Nelson Mandela Bay pupils

Most Read

X