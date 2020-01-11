Birthday girl’s tragic death

The world was Megan Pretorius’s oyster — the bubbly youngster had just turned 20, passed her matric exams and was excited about pursuing an au pair position in New Zealand.

On Thursday, however, the Westering High School matriculant died at Livingstone Hospital, five days after she was admitted after being run over by a car outside a Cape Road nightclub.

The day before, the critically injured young woman’s family had told her in hospital that she had passed matric.

Detectives have since revealed that the suspected driver of the car that knocked Megan down, a 24-year-old woman from Framesby, had reported the accident at Mount Road police station more than 12 hours after the crash.

The incident occurred opposite Zazu Nightclub in Newton Park at about 11.30pm last Saturday.

A critically injured Megan was rushed to hospital, while another young woman who suffered minor injuries was treated and discharged.

According to police, the driver is expected to report to the police station early next week to provide a statement.

On Friday, traumatised family members spoke about the tragedy and Megan’s five-day fight for her life in hospital.

Speaking from her home in Sherwood, Megan’s mother, Chantell Williamson, 43, described her daughter as her best friend, a youngster with a passion for children and a keen interest in exploring the world.

“She was my best friend. We did everything together.

“I still do not know how I feel.

“It is surreal and I cannot believe it,” she said, choking back tears.

Megan, along with five friends and cousins, had been dropped off by Chantell at the Cape Road club just hours before the tragic incident.

“Her birthday was on Monday so on Saturday all the family had spent the day together.

“It was a big day — she had finished school and her birthday was only two days away.

“The girls then decided they wanted to go out to have a pre-celebration.

“One of our family’s agreements is that I drop them off and collect them.”

Chantell said the evening had initially gone well with Megan messaging her every hour to tell her she was fine.

“The last message was at 11.23pm on Saturday, when she said that they were fine.

“A few minutes later I got a call from her cousin who was with them telling me to come to the club quickly.

“So much goes through your head — it is the worst feeling in the world.

“At that stage, they would not tell what happened.”

Chantell raced to the club and found Megan lying in the car park near West Street.

“I was in shock.

“She was receiving medical treatment and they were trying to stabilise her.

“It is a parent’s worst fear.

“I just stayed with her the whole time before rushing off to the hospital,” she said.

On Monday, friends and family gathered in Megan’s hospital room for a birthday visit.

“She was conscious but heavily sedated and in severe pain.

“On Wednesday, when the matric results were released, we read them to her.

She was happy that she had passed and wanted to pursue a career as an au pair in New Zealand,” Chantel said, tears flowing.

“She was going to do a course and then go au pair for her aunt in New Zealand.”

Chantell said she did not want to speculate on the crash, saying detectives were looking into the matter.

Megan’s aunt, who declined to be named, said the family were devastated by the tragedy.

“We are shattered.

“The entire family is truly devastated.

“You would go somewhere and people would just know her.

“She was so well-liked by everyone with such a bright future.

“Almost all the pictures of her you will see a child with her.

“She eventually wanted to have a child of her own, which makes this even more traumatic,” she said.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the investigation was in full swing despite the initial delay.

“At this stage we have opened a culpable homicide case.

During our probe, we established that the female driver of the white VW Golf had gone to Mount Road police station on Sunday,” she said.

“A normal accident report was opened and has since been linked to the culpable homicide case.”

The driver has been contacted by police and is expected to report to the police station to talk with detectives next week.

Once the probe is concluded, police will send the case to the National Prosecuting Authority for a decision to be made on how to proceed.

A case of reckless and negligent driving could follow, depending on witness statements and accounts of the accident.