Zondo commission to hear application to summon Zuma

The commission of inquiry into state capture’s legal team will apply for an order authorising the issue of a summons compelling former president Jacob Zuma to appear before the commission at the end of January.

The commission said on Friday that its legal team would bring the application on Tuesday.

Zuma would be required, if the application is successful, to appear from January 27-31.

Zuma and the controversial Gupta family — his friends — are at the heart of allegations of state capture, which almost brought the state to its knees during his term of office.

The former president testified for the first time at the commission in July, but did not complete his testimony.

He did not turn up for his second appearance in November, with his lawyers saying he was too ill to take the stand.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo indicated in November that Zuma’s lawyers had not provided the commission with “any evidence of his ill-health”.

Zuma’s lawyers indicated in December he could not meet a deadline to respond to the state capture inquiry because he was in hospital in another country.

At the time, the commission wanted to know if Zuma would oppose an application by journalist Redi Tlhabi to cross-examine him over testimony he gave in July 2019.

Tlhabi accused Zuma of making seven false and defamatory comments about her, including that she was part of a group of people who conspired to attack the former president’s character, reported Times Select.

A spokesperson for the commission said on Friday that the reason for the summons would be made known only next week.

“The chair has determined January 27-31 as the dates for the former president’s further appearance before the commission.”

The commission of inquiry resumes on Tuesday.

“On the same day the chair will hear the evidence of Col [Christine] Anderson in relation to certain aspects of the landing of the Gupta aircraft at the Waterkloof Air Force Base,” it said in a statement.

The commission will also hear evidence from witnesses on matters unrelated to the Waterkloof saga, the commission said. — TimesLIVE, with BusinessLIVE