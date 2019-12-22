Jeffreys surfer McGillivray on crest of big-time wave

From Pollok Beach to the massive swells in Hawaii, Matt McGillivray will fly the SA flag high when he competes on the 2020 World Surf League Championship Tour.



McGillivray arrived at the Port Elizabeth International Airport to a hero’s welcome after booking his spot on the Championship Tour, a series of events which takes the world’s top surfers to some of the most scenic beaches across the globe. ..

