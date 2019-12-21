Pensioners want former Summerstrand inn owners to pay up

Eight disgruntled gogos are demanding that the former owners of the Summerstrand Hotel repay almost R30,000 spent by the pensioners on five nights’ accommodation at the beleaguered establishment.



The pensioners, aged 60-77were in travelling in two groups of four, and were part of a larger group of church members from Benoni who had travelled to Port Elizabeth to attend the annual Evangelistic Lutheran Churches of Southern Africa Music Festival at the NMU Missionvale campus last weekend...

