Hang your heads in shame
The councillors of Nelson Mandela Bay are the grinches that stole Christmas from 160 welfare and charity organisations.
Their failure to convene budget and treasury committee meetings and approve aid totalling R6m for struggling non-profit organisations in the form of special grants means the charities will not be receiving the money they desperately rely on at the end of each year...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.