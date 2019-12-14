Hang your heads in shame

PREMIUM

The councillors of Nelson Mandela Bay are the grinches that stole Christmas from 160 welfare and charity organisations.



Their failure to convene budget and treasury committee meetings and approve aid totalling R6m for struggling non-profit organisations in the form of special grants means the charities will not be receiving the money they desperately rely on at the end of each year...

