Rare Mediterranean visitor touches down in Bay

Birders from near and far are flocking to a polluted canal in Port Elizabeth to catch sight of a disorientated migrant from the Mediterranean, never spotted in SA before.



The strikingly marked spur-winged lapwing has holed up at Smelly Creek near Continental Tyres where it is tucking into the insects which proliferate because of the muck in the canal...

