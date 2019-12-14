Rare Mediterranean visitor touches down in Bay
Birders from near and far are flocking to a polluted canal in Port Elizabeth to catch sight of a disorientated migrant from the Mediterranean, never spotted in SA before.
The strikingly marked spur-winged lapwing has holed up at Smelly Creek near Continental Tyres where it is tucking into the insects which proliferate because of the muck in the canal...
