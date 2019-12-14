A RAD experience for all ages

For those of you who thought children can’t holiday in style, think again.

The Radisson Blu Hotel in Summerstrand has cleverly identified a gap in the market to ensure that, while adults dine and sleep in luxury, their children are having fun as well.

The newly rolled out RAD Family Experience is a holiday the whole family will enjoy.

On arrival, children are welcomed with kids’ activity packs, while adults still get to enjoy the finer things in life such as cocktails by the poolside, fluffy pillows and a scrumptious dining experience.

My husband and I recently spent a night at the Radisson with our two children, aged five and two.

Both young ones had a phenomenal time.

The activity packs, handed out at reception and which included crayons, a booklet and their very own passport, kept the kiddies entertained long enough for us to settle into our double room on the 18th floor before quaffing some bubbly and enjoying a divine cheese platter.

The children were certainly not forgotten, with a decadent dessert surprise and cooldrinks waiting for them in their twin room which overlooks the Indian Ocean.

Of course, the first thing they wanted to do was swim.

The sparkly pool next to the bar allows for adults to enjoy cocktails in the sun while youngsters can safely splash around.

If the family experience takes off, as I am sure it will, it might be nice to throw a lifeguard into the mix so parents can relax just a tad more, especially with the younger children who are not entirely water savvy.

With it being my daughter’s fifth birthday, the hotel had a special surprise in store for her in the form of a mommy-and-me treatment at the Amani Spa on site.

With facials, manicures, pedicures, massages and an array of other treatments on offer, the spa experience is the perfect bonding opportunity for parent and child.

The therapists are professional and friendly, and with cuddly robes and slippers given to both of us, no shortcuts were taken in ensuring that even their littlest client felt like a celebrity.

The buffet dinner served in the Tabu Grill, Bar and Lounge included some healthy options for the kids such as soups, fresh bread rolls, hot meats, starches and vegetables, while adults could choose to either enjoy the buffet along with them or pick from the standard menu.

My husband and I enjoyed creamy garlic snails as a starter and while he had the sirloin with chips and crispy onion rings as his main, I tucked into the rump.

Both meals were delicious.

At the dining table kids are given menus to colour in and keep them occupied.

The children took to the manager at the hotel, Imraan Schmidt, immediately and it was not long before he was entertaining not only our children, but other children at the hotel as well.

His patience with the children and his attention to the finer details is worth mentioning.

The kiddies’ breakfast menu was the highlight for the kids, who got to tuck into a beautifully presented pancake bar with an array of syrups, cream, caramel and sprinkles to choose from, as well as muesli and yoghurt, fresh fruit, smoothies, juices, toast and spreads.

The kids’ tableware is child-friendly so there is no need to worry about breakages.

The adults’ breakfast buffet was equally impressive with fruit, cereals and yoghurt to start, followed by bacon, eggs, mushrooms and sausages, to name but a few of the options.

Schmidt of course did not forget Emma’s birthday and presented her with a slice of cake with her name carefully piped onto the plate.

For young and old, the family experience is definitely a RAD one.