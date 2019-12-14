A feast of festivities on Reunion

La Reunion – a volcanic island in the middle of the Indian Ocean – boasts an impressive array of cultures comprising its population.

Rich diversity – a result of a fascinating history involving the introduction of people of African, European and Asian origin – has borne a melting pot of traditions and culinary styles.

French is the national language, but the local language is Creole, derived mainly from French and including terms from Malagasy, Hindi, Portuguese, Gujarati and Tamil.

It is a department of France and locals enjoy full French citizenship, with French culture forming the basis of all subcultures on the island.

St Denis, the administrative capital of this French overseas region, is located at the island’s northernmost point, and is the most densely populated metropolitan area on Reunion.