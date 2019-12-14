Uplifting less fortunate in Addo

PREMIUM

Generous hearts and genuine concern for the children of Addo have seen the Place of Mercy of Hope putting smiles on the faces of hundreds of underprivileged children for than a decade and the festive season is no exception.



Place of Mercy and Hope is a non-profit organisation and public benefit organisation based in Addo that has spent the last 13 years assisting the residents of the town’s informal settlement, Langbos, with everything from counselling to job creation...

