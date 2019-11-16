J'Bay barista makes every cup with passion

He has made thousands of cups of coffee since he was introduced to the skill of brewing in 2013, yet every cup he serves is with the passion of a newly discovered hobby.



That is all the practice Infood Coffee Roastery Restaurant barista Hilary Gwaze, 26, needed to scoop the championship at the Sasca Eastern Cape Regional Coffee Competitions held in Port Elizabeth in October...

