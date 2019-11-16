J'Bay barista makes every cup with passion
He has made thousands of cups of coffee since he was introduced to the skill of brewing in 2013, yet every cup he serves is with the passion of a newly discovered hobby.
That is all the practice Infood Coffee Roastery Restaurant barista Hilary Gwaze, 26, needed to scoop the championship at the Sasca Eastern Cape Regional Coffee Competitions held in Port Elizabeth in October...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.