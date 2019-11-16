Gauteng MPL Gana to challenge for DA leadership

Name: Makashule Gana

Age: 36

Current Position: Gauteng MPL

Makashule Gana believes he is the fresh leader the DA needs to restore the trust people have lost in the party.

Gana, who is going up against DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen for the party’s interim leader position, says he has enough support in the party to win.

“I think my chances are very strong. I’m happy with what the campaign has done and achieved. I put my name forward because with the direction the DA is travelling now, I think the party needs new direction and new thinking.

“We need to focus on issues of social and economic justice and I believe the 17 years I have in the DA leadership positions will come in handy and is enough experience to restore the trust that people used to have,” he said.

Gana was previously a member of the National Assembly, where he was the DA’s spokesperson on human settlements matters between 2014 and 2016.

Not one to shy away from a contest, Gana has previously run against former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga for the DA’s Gauteng premier candidacy. He lost.

Having joined the DA in 2002, Gana has served on various structures of the party.

From Johannesburg city councillor to DA Youth federal leader, he has moved through the ranks.

At the 2012 DA federal congress, he was elected as one of the three deputy federal chairs of the party, but his term came to an end in 2015.

He now serves as a member of the Gauteng legislature.

Gana said he brought new thinking, his leadership experience and new energy, which would be beneficial for the party.

“I have support from across the country. All leaders, young and old, black and white have come out to support me,” he said.

Political analyst Mcebisi Ndletyana said he believed Gana did not stand a chance of becoming the interim leader as the DA was on the path to become “white again”.

“Makashule is uncompromising when it comes to race and for this I don’t believe he stands a chance in hell,” he said.

.