Bester shines as Let’s Play Sport Star of the Month

“It was an amazing experience,” the grade 9 pupil said of an innings which saw him lash 23 fours and 23 sixes.

“But I also have good memories of our tour to the KFC Punt Cricket Festival in Mossel Bay where we scored 373 in a 45-overs game against Jim Fouche.”

He added that the cherry on the top was when he received the senior cricketer award at Nico Malan’s annual awards ceremony.

An all-rounder, Bester, who lives in Jeffreys Bay, has been chosen for the Eastern Province Coastal U17 team to play in the national week at Kearsney College in Durban in December.

He started playing cricket when he was nine years old, attending Pharos Primary in Jeffreys Bay.

“I particularly enjoyed ball sports from a young age,” he said. “Even after a match or practice, I would go home and carry on practising.

“One of my most special memories is when our Kouga U13 team won the Eastern Province T20 Knockout Challenge in 2016 at St George’s Park.

“I captained the team and we received R10,000, while I also was named the bowler of the match and the man of the match.”

Always dedicated to improving his game, Bester said Pharos principal Fanie Vermaak had seen his potential and encouraged him to develop in the sport.

“He would send me to Eastern Province trials just for the exposure. When I first got into the Eastern Province U13B team he attended the capping ceremony with me. He also witnessed my first century in my primary school years.”

There were also other mentors.

After seeing Bester playing on the beach, Kouga Cricket Performance Centre chair Morne Strydom invited him to the centre.

“That is where my potential was fully developed,” Bester said.

“I also have to give a lot of credit to my private coach, Ralton Fortuin, who has been guiding me since the age of nine.”