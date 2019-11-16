We can do it again, says Smuts

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants captain Jon-Jon Smuts says doing the basics well can keep his side on track for a positive result as they prepare to take on the Jozi Stars on Saturday.



Having overcome the Mzansi Super League defending champions by 24 runs in their opening match in Port Elizabeth last Sunday, the Giants head into the match unbeaten on six points, after their second match against the Tshwane Spartans was rained out. ..

