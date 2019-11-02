Bay taxi boss gunned down

PREMIUM

A Port Elizabeth taxi boss — one of the driving forces of the Integrated Public Transport System — has been gunned down in what police suspect to have been an arranged hit.



Mlungiseleli Mlanjana, 62, was killed in the driver’s seat of his Mercedes-Benz on Thursday afternoon when he was ambushed by an unknown number of gunmen who targeted him after a taxi association meeting...

