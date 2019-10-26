Kings attack teeth sharpened for Benetton clash

With their teeth sharpened thanks to an intervention by attack coaching guru Swys du Bruin, the winless Isuzu Southern Kings are desperate to bite fellow strugglers Benetton in Italy on Saturday.

After lacking a cutting edge in their opening games, the Kings parachuted in former Springbok attack coach De Bruin to fine-tune their under-performing back division.

Defeats against Cardiff Blues, Munster and Ulster, have left the Kings at the bottom of the Guinness PRO14 B Conference.

De Bruin will work closely with attack coach and former Blitzbok captain Vuyo Zangqa to turn the opportunities the side are creating into points.

He will spend one day a week with the team while they are at their Port Elizabeth base, but will be in communication with them during the tour and will be watching remotely to see where the Kings can improve.

Sibusiso Sithole and Bobby de Wee will earn starting berths on Saturday.

Former SA Sevens star Sithole, who provided backline cover from the bench in the opening three matches, will make his first start of the season at outside centre, where he will partner Tertius Kruger. He replaces JT Jackson, who has been rested.

Meanwhile, the versatile De Wee will make his second start of the season in the pack after also beginning their opening match against Cardiff Blues.

Despite having played at blindside flank in the season-opener, the 25-year-old will start at lock where he replaces Jerry Sexton.

Hooker Jacques du Toit will also earn his first starting berth for the Kings in a rotational switch with Alandre van Rooyen, while the rest of the pack remain the same.

In the backline, Josh Allderman will don the No 9 jersey following the injury to vice-captain Stefan Ungerer in the match against Ulster

Also making a return is wing Christopher Hollis, who replaces the injured Courtney Winnaar.

Teams:

Southern Kings:

Forwards: (1-8): Juan Schoeman, Jacques du Toit, Pieter Scholtz, Bobby de Wee, Aston Fortuin, Lusanda Badiyana (capt), Tienie Burger, Ruaan Lerm. Backline (9-15): Josh Allderman, Demetri Catrakilis, Josiah Twum-Boafo, Tertius Kruger, Sibusiso Sithole, Christopher Hollis, Masixole Banda. Replacements(16-23): Alandre van Rooyen, Xandre Vos, Rossouw de Klerk, JC Astle, Thembelani Bholi, Erigh Louw, Siya Masuku, Erich Cronje.

Benetton:

15 Luca Sperandio, 14 Ratuva Tavuyara, 13 Ignacio Brex, 12 Alberto Sgarbi (capt), 11 Angelo Esposito, 10 Ian Keatley, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Toa Halafihi, 7 Marco Barbini, 6 Sebastian Negri, 5 Eli Snyman, 4 Niccolò Cannone, 3 Tiziano Pasquali, 2 Tomas Baravalle, 1 Federico Zani . Replacements: 16 Engjel Makelara, 17 Cherif Traore, 18 Michele Mancini Parri, 19 Federico Ruzza, 20 Giovanni Pettinelli, 21 Tito Tebaldi, 22 Antonio Rizzi, 23 Marco Zanon

Referee: Dan Jones (Wales).

The match will be shown at 15:55 on SS2.