EC government grants dozen hemp production permits
A dozen farmers in the Eastern Cape have been issued permits by government for hemp production, according to rural development spokesperson Ayongezwa Lungisa.
This comes as news broke earlier this month that a farm in Stellenbosch had been granted the first licence for a commercial cannabis farm by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.