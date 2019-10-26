EC government grants dozen hemp production permits

PREMIUM

A dozen farmers in the Eastern Cape have been issued permits by government for hemp production, according to rural development spokesperson Ayongezwa Lungisa.



This comes as news broke earlier this month that a farm in Stellenbosch had been granted the first licence for a commercial cannabis farm by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA)...

