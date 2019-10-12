Absa demands its cars from Georgiou’s dealership

PREMIUM

Absa Bank has launched a high court bid to have 21 vehicles given to businessman Philip Georgiou’s dealership returned immediately.



From a Dodge Journey to a Mercedes-Benz Coupe, a Land Rover Discovery and a Jeep, the bank wants its cars back amid increasing concerns the dealership had allegedly conducted itself in a fraudulent manner...

