Port Elizabeth family embroiled in municipal fraud case

Former municipal director and his stepson arrested for allegedly benefiting about R16m from an electrical contract

A former director of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s facilities management unit and his stepson were arrested by the Hawks on Friday on charges of fraud and corruption related to a tender worth an accumulative R16m.



Their appearance in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court later on Friday became a family affair with father, Patrick Keble, and stepson, Seth Terblanche, seated side by side in the dock, with Terblanche’s sister, Roxane Bowers, expected to be at court later in October to represent the family firm...

