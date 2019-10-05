Furore over Etzebeth ‘will affect SA’s World Cup bid’
SA Rugby is taking a hammering for the way in which it handled racism and assault accusations against hulking Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth – and former team manager Zola Yeye says the controversy will no doubt have negative psychological effects on the team’s bid to bring home the William Webb-Ellis trophy.
Yeye, who managed the world-beating 2007 Springbok team, said the matter should have been dealt with before the Boks boarded the plane for Japan in their bid to win the 2019 Rugby World Cup...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.