Algoa FM presenter put on ice for milking it

PREMIUM

There’s a vegetarian DJ in town who needs a hug.



But with Hug a Vegetarian Day done and dusted for the year the gesture might be cold comfort for Algoa FM DJ Daron Mann, who found himself on the wrong side of his employer when he voiced his opinion on the dairy and meat industries...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.