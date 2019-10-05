Lusanda Badiyana has his rugby fire back

Vietnamese youngsters with their excitement for life rekindled Southern Kings loose forward’s love of the game

PREMIUM

It was the infectious enthusiasm of young Vietnamese learners that helped reignite Isuzu Southern King loose forward Lusanda Badiyana’s lost passion for rugby.



The burly No 8 had not been happy with how his rugby career was progressing, so he decided to get away from the game...

