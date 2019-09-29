Former Knights cricketer Rudi Second raring to go for Warriors

Former Knights cricketer Rudi Second is ready to get his hands dirty for the Warriors as he prepares to pull on their green-and-black garb for the 2019/2020 season.



Second, 30, returns to “handle some unfinished business” as he arrives in the squad filled with ambitions of helping them to bring trophies back to St George’s Park...

