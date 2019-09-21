Port Elizabeth mother shot 13 times in own home as daughter watched
A Port Elizabeth mother was gunned down inside her own home and her daughter hospitalised in another suspected hit-related murder.
Bukeka Sigungqa, 46, a Transnet employee in Uitenhage, was shot 13 times in the kitchen of her Mpheko Street home in front of her 26-year-old daughter, who was shot in the leg and arm and is recovering in hospital...
