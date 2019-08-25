Taste of success of SA syrah ‘makes a lot of people happy’

PREMIUM

Call it syrah or shiraz, it’s arguably South Africa’s best red wine category and on its way to giving the French Rhône and the Aussies of Barossa a serious run for their money.



Seriously? Yes, says winemag.co.za editor Christian Eedes in their inaugural Shiraz Report released earlier this week – given that of the 83 wines entered, just more than half rated as “excellent” with scores of 90-plus, and all of the top 10 scored 93 or more, putting them in the class of “outstanding”...

