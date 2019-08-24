Cheap massage from stripper Suzy

“Ladies, if you have anything shiny, put it inside, they’ll grab it, your earrings, they’ll love it!”

That was our introduction to Suzy the Stripper and her partner Jack the Ripper, Madonna, Lady Gaga and Michael Jackson.

Confused? Let me explain. These fabulous five are not wax models at some Madame Tussauds.

They are in fact some of the star attractions at Safari Ostrich Farm, a working farm about 6km outside Oudtshoorn that offers tours.

The tours include a tractor ride around the farm where a guide – in our case the very entertaining Stephan Janse van Vuuren in his ostrich feather Brakanjan-type hat – explains the difference between the three types of ostrich found here.