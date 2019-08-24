Five Shy Meerkats one for bucket list

Have you ever heard of the Shy Five?

Well, quite honestly, neither had I until a few weeks ago when I not only heard about them for the first time, but I also got to see one of the Shy Five in their natural habit.

Of course I’d known about meerkats’ existence but not that they were the bashful critters’ answer to the Big Five, along with the bat-eared fox, aardvark, porcupine and aardwolf.

But back to the meerkats, in particular the ones at Five Shy Meerkats, just a short drive outside Oudtshoorn.

Founded by Devey Glinister, Five Shy Meerkats offers daily meerkat-watching tours.

It starts early: the secret is to be in place at the crack of dawn before the meerkats awake and to see them perform their morning ritual.

We head off towards their burrows, carrying our blankets and camping chairs, trying not to think too much about the near-freezing temperatures.

It’s a short walk to the burrow – maybe 500m – and Glinister shares some information about the meerkats as we go along.

His team had scouted the area the night before, as they do every day, checking which burrow the meerkats slept in so we would know exactly where to find them.

Then he stops, and points out a spot on the ground, warning us not to step on it.

To my untrained eye, it is simply a hole in the ground.

But Glinister knows this is where a meerkat burrowed for food the day before. Soon, we are at our spot.

Once we are settled, we need to stay put as movement might disturb the meerkats.

As the sun starts warming me up, I remember what Glinister had told us just minutes before: “They are the only creature on this continent, on this planet, more unpredictable than my wife.”

This could be a long wait, I think.

But Glinister keeps us entertained and when the first meerkat pops out of the burrow about 30 minutes later, it feels like no time has passed.