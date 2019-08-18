New twist in saga of suspended CEO

Interdict withdrawn but impasse at company running city’s bus system drags on with controversial claims against new board

PREMIUM

Suspended Spectrum Alert CEO Chris King says he should be back in his Ring Road office after a newly elected board withdrew a court interdict against him but he is being barred from returning.



However, the chair of the board that King claims is now defunct, Granville Malgas, says the CEO orchestrated a process of electing a new, illegal board...

