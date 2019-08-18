Start made on plastic road
Construction of the first stretch of road made of plastic in Africa is on track in Jeffreys Bay and is expected to be completed in October.
The Kouga municipality announced in March that it would pilot the road on a 1km stretch of the pothole-riddled Koraal Street...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.