Woodridge College hockey captain gets nod

Woodridge College hockey captain Edith Molikoe has been selected as Weekend Post’s Let’s Play Star of the Month after leading her team to victory in two prestigious competitions recently.

The 19-year-old matric pupil, who also attended Charlo Primary, said they were delighted to have won the Spar Eastern Cape Schoolgirls Challenge, followed by the inaugural Eastern Province premier schools league title.

“Winning the Eastern Cape Spar Challenge was a huge honour,” Molikoe said.

“The title was something we were working towards and it was a wonderful experience for us all.”

This was followed by the playoffs in the EP schools league, which they went into as the top-ranked side.

“The girls just kept playing the standard of hockey that they had played during the year and worked for each other,” she said. “Winning two tournaments in two weeks is an amazing achievement for us and we fly the Woodridge flag with pride.”

Molikoe, a centre link defender, said she had fallen in love with hockey from an early age, playing at primary school, and once scored seven goals in one match.

“The more I played, the more I loved the game, so my aim was to play for a provincial side and, maybe one day for South Africa.”

Having represented EP from U13 to U18, it came as no surprise when the talented young star was chosen for the SA U18 team. She has also represented the SA U21 side and in 2019 received the cherry on the top by being called up for the national women’s indoor side.

“I had the wonderful opportunity of going to Europe to represent the SA indoor team in January,” Molikoe said.

“Due to this being my matric year and not wanting to fall behind with my academics too much, I have not attended too many camps and tournaments throughout the year.

“I did, however, attend the U21 interprovincial (IPT) and was selected for the SA U21 team to play in the senior IPT in Bloemfontein during August.”

The Woodridge skipper said the teamwork among the players was the core of their success.

“Everyone in the team wanted the same thing and they all worked hard for each other.”

She paid tribute to Woodridge coach Maxime Bird for her enduring support.

“Aunty Max has helped me every step of the way and without her, neither I nor the team would be who we are today.

“She pushes us to our full potential without breaking us down and brings the fun and enjoyment into the game.”