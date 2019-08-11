Banyana sizzling to go against Zambia

PREMIUM

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says she will prepare a sizzling game plan against Zambia when the two sides meet in the final of the Cosafa Women’s Championships on Sunday, at the Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth (2pm).



The South African women’s national soccer team made its way to the last leg of the competition after beating Zimbabwe 3-1 in the semifinals on Thursday, at the same venue...

