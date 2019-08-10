DA highlights mothers’ fears in gangland

“With our children in the warzone that are the streets of the northern areas, women are not sleeping peacefully at night as they should.”

DA Women’s Network (DAWN) provincial chair Georgina Faldtman made this statement at the Gelvandale community hall on Friday as she addressed scores of women who attended the party’s Women’s Day celebrations.

Faldtman said the continuous gang violence in Nelson Mandela Bay saw schoolchildren and those even younger caught in the crossfire of rival gangs.

“It’s heartbreaking for mothers to sleep at night knowing their children might not be coming home due to gang violence,” she said.

Faldtman said the DA had been leading the charge to have another police station built in the Bethelsdorp, Chatty, area and welcomed the commitment made by police minister Bheki Cele on Thursday to have one built by the end of September 2019.

Faldtman was accompanied by DAWN federal leader Nomafrench Mbombo, DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga, DA provincial chair Andrew Whitfield and DA federal chair Athol Trollip.

Speaking on the level of unemployment, Mbombo said women constituted 31% of SA’s unemployed.

She said that, 25 years into democracy, women were the face of poverty and unemployment.

“We remain at the top of the unemployment chain.

“We continue to suffer as victims of horrendous acts of violence and, worst of all, our human rights continue to be violated on a daily basis.

“When we wake up every day to try to make a living for our families, society continues to drag us down and deny us a quality of life while we are subjected to high degrees of transgressions and exploitation,” Mbombo said.

On gender based-violence, Faldtman said that in the rural Eastern Cape, women “use their bodies as CVs” due to pressure from men in powerful positions.

“In the Eastern Cape, it is very hard for women to find jobs unless they can [give] sexual favours.

“We found a lot of women in Komani who said they’ve had to use their bodies as CVs – this is prevalent in the EPWP,” she said.

Faldtman said female-headed households were the most vulnerable.