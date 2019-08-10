Giving a little help to the helpers

A frantic attempt at trying to put out a fire caused by an electric grill inspired businesswoman Zanele Diniso to host a workshop on safety in the home for domestic workers.

The workshop, targeting domestic workers and their employers, will take place on Saturday at the Tramways building in the Baakens Valley.

The Periwinkle Home Executives owner from New Brighton said while she was grilling meat, flames broke out and she struggled to put out the fire.

“I initially thought about putting it out with water but decided not to, then I grabbed a cloth because I’d seen it being done on television,” she said.

Diniso said this event inspired her to come up with the idea of the workshop because not a lot of women knew what to do when fires broke out.

“We leave our homes with helper[s] who clean and watch over our children and most of the time they are hired to do the task without being trained [but] are expected to know everything.

“At this workshop we will empower both employer and employee.

“Our guest speaker is the spokesperson for the minister of defence.

“In most women’s gatherings we talk finance, health and beauty, but never about safety in the home.

“I think as women we can’t leave everything for men and there are homes without a male figure.”

Diniso’s own business has grown from being a placement agency for domestic workers to working with hotels.

“I only take scullery and public area cleaners.

“I train domestic workers if employers want them trained,” she said.

The workshop starts at 9am.