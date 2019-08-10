Clean sweep for twins in Women’s Day run

The Phalula twins, Lebo and Lebohang, made a clean sweep at the Diva Run in the 10km race on Friday at Kings Beach in Summerstrand.

Lebo crossed the finish line first, clocking a time of 34 minutes and 24 seconds and leaving her sister Lebogang to take second place in 34.56.

Zimbabwean runner Nobukhosi Tshuma came third in 35.24, while Thalia Slatem of Run 4 Christ Athletics Club was the first local to finish, in fourth position, clocking 36.28.

The 2018 Diva Run winner, Ntombesintu Mfunzi, finished in fifth position in 37.17.

Nearly 700 women enjoyed the annual Diva Run to celebrate Women’s Day. The popular 10km and 5km runs started and finished at Kings Beach.

The 35-year-old Phalula twins, who run for Boxer Superstar in Gauteng, said they loved the Diva race.

“The route was perfect, with almost no wind,” Lebo said.

Mfunzi enjoyed the Diva Run as part of her training and preparation for the International Association of Ultrarunners 50km World Championships on September 1 in Romania.

“The Diva Run brings women of all walks of life together to experience the fun of running and a healthy lifestyle,” The 37-year-old Nedbank Running Club athlete said.

Women of all ages participated and performed extremely well, with Dorothy Hart, of the Nedbank Running Club, the winner of the 80+ category.

Liz Jenkerson, of Muirite Striders, was the winner of the 70+ group; Margie Saunders of Nedbank Running Club took the honours in the 60-69 category, Christine Classen, of Achilles Club, the 50-59 age category and Nokholo Hlezupondo, of SANDF Athletics Club, the 40-49 age category.

Melinda Jaray-Venter was the winner of the 5km in 21.23.

The prize-giving was well supported and Angela Kotze, of Sydenham, was the lucky winner of the main prize, a threeyear bursary worth R150 000 from the Pearson Institute of Higher Education.

Kotze, 30, who works in accounting, said she was thrilled with her win and still undecided about what course she would choose to study.