Bay youth demand protection

Standing up to say enough is enough, the youth of Nelson Mandela Bay took to the streets of Central in a march to City Hall on Friday, demanding the metro improve safety and provide better protection for the vulnerable.



Sphamandla Gxhabashi, 18, of Despatch, joined the group of roughly 100 people, under the banner of the #NoMore_Movement, for his voice to be heard after having been an alleged victim of a homophobic attack in December 2018...

